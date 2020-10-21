Kenya: Kisii State Lodge Gazetted as a Protected Area

21 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has gazetted Kisii State Lodge as a Protected Area.

With the new development, it will be unlawful for anyone to be there without authority from the National Police Service.

Kenya has three State Houses, the main one at Nairobi, Mombasa and Nakuru.

The new State Lodge joins list of others Sagana, Eldoret, Kakamega and Kisumu among others across the country.

Kisii State Lodge was gazetted on the day it played host to the unveiling of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, at a ceremony skipped by Deputy President William Ruto.

Kenyatta was in Kisii since Tuesday when he officiated the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

"You are my first guests," the President told a delegation of leaders and residents.

State Lodges serve as an official residence and office for the President while visiting an area.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.