South Africa: ECG Church Says Prophet Bushiri and Wife's Arrest On K4.6bn Fresh Money Laundering Charges Is 'War' - Couple to Appear in Court

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary are expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on Wednesday after they were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in a money laundering transaction amounting to R102 million (about K4.6 billion) along with another couple.

The Hawks, special crimes unit in South Africa, arrested Mary Bushiri at her home, whilst her husband Prophet Bushiri handed himself in at Silverton police station in Pretoria.

This is the second money laundering case that South African law enforcing agencies are pursuing against the Malawian church leader said to be the African continent's wealthiest pastor.

Bushiri has been dogged by scandal and scrutiny since launching a prosperity charismatic church called the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

ECG described arrested of Bushiri fondly called 'Major One' or 'Papa' and his wife as "war" but said he would abide by the country's laws.

The Hawks' Colonel Katlego Mogale said in a statement: "Four suspects including a pastor aged between 25 and 39 were arrested for alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth R102 million."

The Hawks added that its serious organised crime investigation team arrested the first couple, Willah Mudolo and Zethu Mudolo, at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

They have already appeared before the Pretoria Magistrates Court where their case was postponed to the end of the month for a bail hearing.

In a statement, Bushiri's spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said the prophet believed in the justice system of the country.

"He believes in the justice system of the country and he will abide by all that the law compels until all this war is done," Nyondo said.

"As the matter is still currently under criminal investigation, we have been advised not to discuss this matter any further."

The ECG church has since called on supporters to pray for the couple.

"Let us keep on standing with our spiritual parents by putting them in prayer. We wish to inform you that they are still with the Hawks, as announced earlier, but the hand of the Lord is with them, they are in high spirit and they have nothing in their minds apart from the thought of you and the church," a statement on Bushiri's Facebook page read.