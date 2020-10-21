Tanzania: Chemba Water Project to Benefit 4,000 Residents

21 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) is implementing a robust water project in Chemba District, which upon completion, about 3,890 residents of Mapango village will have access to clean and safe water.

RUWASA is implementing the 337m/- project in Mapango village, which according to the agency's Acting District Manager, Engineer Robert Mganga, started in April 2020 and that the project had reached over 70 per cent during the first phase.

The project according to him is now going to the second phase, and that already, people had started to access the life-living liquid.

According to Eng Mganga, the project was being implemented through force account thus saving public funds.

During the first phase, he said, the district received 100m/-, meaning, the implementation was likely to spend less than 337m/- allocated for Mapango water project.

Mapango village, which is in Chandama ward is among 114 villages in Chemba Districts and it has a population of 3,890 villagers who are expected to benefit from the project, according to Eng Mganga.

"We are now continuing with putting up a major water tank with a capacity of storing 50,000 litres of water and now it is at plastering stage," he added.

Eng Mganga said that prior to this project, area residents were walking longer distances to get the precious liquid from neighbouring villages adding that recently, some development partners helped to drill boreholes in three mosques which brought a breather.

"The completion of this project will help villagers here to have clean and safe water because of the water network that we are putting up and this will help them to engage in other economic activities instead of using much of their time to seek for water," said Eng Mganga.

According to Mapango Village Executive Officer (VEO), Zuhura Juma, the project had helped youth in the village to get jobs and that within four month since the implementation of the project many residents had started to access water.

One of the villagers, Shirazi Mjungu said that before the Mapango Project, people used to spend the whole day seeking water.

He recalled a day when one of his donkeys that he used to carry water got injured, a situation which made him to spend three days in the bush.

