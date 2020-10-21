Tanzania: Zanzibar's Vision 2050 Launched

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein has launched Zanzibar's development framework of Vision 2050, under which Deep sea fishing and blue economy projects will be among the priorities.

While launching the development programme on Monday, Dr Shein bade farewell to the Zanzibaris, asking them to maintain the hardworking spirit and support the new government to be formed after the October 28, this year General election.

"You need to continue showing commitment so that Zanzibar can sustain its economic growth. We target a high-level middle income economy in the next few years," Dr Shein said at the Mao Zedong Stadium where the event was held.

He said that his regime which comes to an end in the next two weeks has registered many achievements in various areas- admirably in health, education, transport and infrastructures, and peace.

Finance and Planning Minister Ambassador Mohamed Ramia Abdiwawa told the gathering that Zanzibar was on track to achieving its development goals with individual per capita showing a steady growth.

Mr Mwita Mgeni Mwita- Executive Director of the Planning Commission mentioned other areas of consideration in the next 30 years as inculcating innovative approaches to poverty reduction and boosting socio-economic development.

"This should include the shift from livelihood approach to transformative/ empowerment approach, urban regeneration including mobility and accessibility, cultural heritage and revitalization, and implementation of the National Spatial Development Strategy (NSDS)," Mwita said.

Development of satellite cities to reduce congestion on the road, Management and capacity building of emerging Oil and gas industry; transformation into service-based economy (including the linkage between innovative tourism with innovative agriculture, fishing, entrepreneurship, digitization and SMEs are other areas of focus.

Speaking on behalf of the people of Zanzibar, the Regional Commissioner of Pemba South Mr Hemed Suleiman thanked Dr Shein for the good leadership that has moved Zanzibar forward.

The farewell and launch of the Vision 2050 event was also witnessed by the Union Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Presidential candidate for Zanzibar Dr Hussein Mwinyi, and other leaders.