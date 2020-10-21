Tanzania: Airtel, Atcl Partner to Boost Aviation Industry

AIRTEL Tanzania has announced a new partnership with Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), where Airtel customers and others will get the access of purchasing Air Tanzania tickets through Airtel money wallets.

ATCL is currently one of the key players in Air transportation that has been significantly contributing in growth of the sector on both domestic and international routes.

Currently, ATCL is operating a brand new and modern aircrafts flying to over six local destinations and international destinations, namely Entebbe- Uganda, Harare-Zimbabwe, Lusaka-Zambia, Hahaya-Comoro and Mumbai-India and before the end of this year, ATCL will start flying to Guangzhou, China.

The Airtel Money Director, Isack Nchunda said that Airtel has always been welcoming such partnerships, which add value to its customers.

"We are happy to enter into another partnership with our national carrier ATCL," he said.

This will add value to our existing services for the benefit of our customers, where Airtel Tanzania customers can secure their tickets easily, by paying through Airtel money at their own convenience.

I call upon our esteemed customers to make use of this service in order to save time and make their payment processes easy."

"Airtel Money has already integrated with Air Tanzania and now Airtel Money customers can pay for their Air Tanzania ticket directly through Airtel Money as it is fast, quick, safe and convenient," said Nchunda.

After completing the payment, customer will receive a confirmation message for the payment made and an e-ticket to be used on travel date.

"We firmly believe that through Airtel Money, we have made it easier travellers not to spend much time physically visiting the counters to book and purchase tickets, but now through phone you are assured that, the seat is reserved," said Nchunda.

Speaking at the event, ATCL, the Acting Director of Business Development Edward Nkwabi, commended that, "ATCL continues to focus on customer satisfaction in many ways especially in availing our products into the market.

Therefore, this partnership with Airtel Tanzania will allow our products to reach all customers using digital platforms in purchasing Air Tanzania tickets as it is convenient and user friendly and can be accessed from anywhere, thus ensuring reliable transport services.

"Airtel Money is a convenient platform in making digital payments. With Airtel Money now being added into our payment platforms, our customers will have more options and flexibility in purchasing their air travel tickets across the market,"