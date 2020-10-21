Tanzania: Smallholder Farmers Want Natural Seedlings Recognised in Market

21 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

SMALLHOLDER farmers have asked the government to recognise natural seedlings, saying they are capable of resisting various diseases as well as surviving during droughts.

The call was made here by smallholder farmers from Dodoma, Mbeya, Arusha, Singida, Dar es Salaam and Morogoro during the commemoration of the World Food Day coordinated by Action Aid.

One of the farmers from Arusha, Paulina Aloyce said natural seedlings have high yields in comparison to the modern ones.

"Our seedlings are those we preserve after harvesting and we ought to use during the coming seasons and our assessment shows that they are very okay compared to the modern ones. "We have had problems in using modern seeds because sometimes when we plant them, they don't give us intended results" she pointed out.

However, she asked the government to help smallholder farmers by providing them with proper equipment to preserve their seedlings so that they can stay for longer periods.

On his part Action Aid Director, Bavon Christopher said sustainable agriculture was a catalyst for the country's development.

