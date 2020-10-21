Tanzania: Monday Is Prayer Day for Peaceful Elections - Clergy

AS the country inches to the General Election on 28th next week, religious leaders have been urged to abstain from engaging with people, who preach and plan chaos.

Equally, young people have been urged to refrain from being used by dishonest political leaders, who are bent on causing chaos and disrupting peaceful elections on the day.

The call was made here by the Acting Secretary of Rukwa Region Religious Peace Committee, Rev Pastor Adam Sikazwe, shortly after an indoor meeting, saying: "Some political leaders are allegedly enticing young people to stage demonstration in bid to cause chaos during the October 28th, this year elections, but such is against the law of the country."

Rev Pastor Sikazwe, who is also the Secretary of Moravian Church Tanzania, Diocese of Sumbawanga further said some religious leaders have been clandestinely engaging with people, who are allegedly enticing young people to cause chaos on the voting day.

"We, religious leaders are committed to peace in Rukwa Region, and we are calling upon all religious leaders to abstain from associating with such people," he added.

Instead, he said as custodians of peace, all religious institutions should strive to unite the electorates for the unity and stability of the nation.

"Every individual regardless of his/her religious affiliation must uphold the issue of peace seriously during this election time ....we are calling for unity, peace and tranquility among citizens before, during and after the polls. "It is obvious that when peace and tranquility disappear energetic citizens will run away to save their lives, while the weak and people living with disabilities will be the victims and most targeted," he added.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of Religious Leaders Peace Committee in the region, Rev Bishop Ambele Mwaipopo of Tanzania Evangelical Lutheran Church Diocese of Lake Tanganyika noted that the clergy have a responsibility to ensure that peace and tranquility prevail before, during and after election.

Religious leaders in Rukwa Region have officially declared that next Monday will be a special day for prayers so that the Election Day becomes peaceful.