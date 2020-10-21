Somalia: AMISOM Sector One Commander Visits Battle Groups On the Frontline

21 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Commander of the Uganda AMISOM contingent, Brig. Gen. Richard Otto has completed a routine visit to the frontline to assess the progress of military operations against Al-Shabaab.

Brig. Otto, in the company of senior commanders and staff officers, visited the various AMISOM Forward Operating Bases under the control of the Uganda AMISOM contingent.

The AMISOM trrops from Uganda are deployed in Banadir, Lower Shabelle and Middle Juba, where they undertake operations to secure main supply routes, protect civilians and key installations.

Brig. Otto met with commanders and troops of the various battle groups in the FOBs of Barawe, Baledogole Military Airport, Ceeljaale and Arbiska.

"I am pleased with the combat readiness and effectiveness. We continue to degrade the enemy's capabilities to fight," said Brig. Otto.

He saluted the troops for thwarting the terrorist attempts to plant Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the main supply routes within the sector and asked the troops to be ready to support the Somali national security forces, SSF, to ensure a peaceful and secured forthcoming electoral process for Somalia.

Brig. Otto also lauded the officers, men and women for adhering to established COVID-19 public health prevention measures.

He urged the troops to continue to foster good relations with local host communities.

