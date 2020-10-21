Uganda: Focus On Economic Welfare to Control Births, Mayiga Tells Social Workers

21 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Jalira Namyalo

By Ephraim Kasozi

The prime minister of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has asked leaders and social workers to focus on income-generation at family level to control birth rates.

"When we initiate economic programmes that benefit people in the villages, I believe the parents will not have much time to produce many children," Mr Mayiga said while meeting leaders of Population Media Centre, a charity organisation at the weekend.

The organisation is seeking to partner with the Buganda on humanitarian development campaigns.

Mr Mayiga said since economic activities are exhaustive, people will not engage in acts leading to uncontrolled births.

"Economic activities help people to get the necessary amenities needed at home. Somebody with a reasonable income would use time on television and radio and other forms of entertainment, which takes away the time for bed matters and because of reduced bed time, people will only give birth to a reasonable number of children they can take care of," he said.

The Katikkiro advised organisations involved in promoting social welfare to revisit their strategies to help people earn income to enable them take their children to school and access medical care, among other basic necessities.

Mr Mayiga also said organisations should rethink economic programmes that create many opportunities.

"Somebody who earns some income can take care of several children but other people cannot take care of even two children. So the best way to deal with fertility issues is to ensure that people are meaningfully employed or involved in economic activities," he said.

Mr Patrick Lubowa, the country representative of Population Media Centre, described Mr Mayiga's advice as a contribution towards their work as they seek to promote peoples' welfare.

Programmes

"As an organisation, our programmes are to reduce fertility rate and sexual reproductive outcomes focusing on producing children on family planning and birth controls.

We also focus on nutrition, reducing domestic violence and youth sexual reproductive health," Mr Lubowa said.

He said they are seeking to partner with the Mengo administration to promote behavioural change.

"We believe in continued sensitisation of the people on how to involve in productive activities and through research so that we are able to come up with messages that can help sensitise the people," Mr Lubowa said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.