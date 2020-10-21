Sudan: Protests and Strikes Across Sudan

Protesters demonstrate outside the Sudanese Armed Forces headquarters in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on April 11 2019 (file photo)..

Khartoum / Nyala / Shendi / Wad Madani / El Gedaref / Singa / ED Damazin / El Fasher / Zalingei / El Geneiena — Correctors of the Sudanese secondary school examinations laid down their pens yesterday in protest against their working conditions. Nutritionists, medics and airport staff are or will go on strike in Sudan as well.

Teacher Yahya El Khumus, representative of the English language correctors, told Radio Dabanga from Khartoum yesterday that they started a strike because it was unclear how much they would be paid for correcting the exams. The correctors also feel that the accommodation and the meals at the places where they correct the exams are inadequate. They demand clarity and better accommodation from the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Union.

Nutritionists

Nutritionists protested in Khartoum, Wad Madani, El Gedaref, Singa, Ed Damazin, El Fasher, Zalingei, and El Geneina yesterday. They reject the appointments of doctors as directors of nutrition departments in the states, and seek that "nutritionists be given their full rights in the selection and appointment process". The nutritionist demand to be consulted on appointments in their departments according to the rules.

Protesting nutritionists in Khartoum yesterday (Social media)

Airport staff

In Khartoum, the staff of the Sudan Airports Holding Company announced that they will go on strike next week for a period of three days. They demand a restructuring of the Civil Aviation Authority, the return of employees dismissed during the December revolution, and fair working conditions.

The strike is scheduled to begin on Sunday. Military and humanitarian aid flights will be exempted.

The committee that plans the strike appealed to all workers at all airports to participate. It notified all Sudanese and international airlines to take the necessary measures.

South Darfur

The Medical and Health Staff Coordination in South Darfur condemned that they have not been consulted about the appointment of the new director general of the state Ministry of Health.

Doctor Tasneem Mohamed said at a press conference yesterday that the disputed director was nominated by the Coordination Committee of the former military governor.

She stated that the South Darfur Health Ministry is in "a state of confusion and chaos", also because the medics working at the Nyala Teaching Hospital are on strike since October 13 against the "administrative vacuum" in the hospital.

River Nile state

Protesters closed the Khartoum-Atbara highway near Shendi in River Nile state in northern Sudan yesterday. They reject the Northern Sudan protocol in the Juba Peace Agreement, and demand the dismissal of the state governor.

The protesters prevented hundreds of public and private vehicles from passing by blocking the road with their own vehicles and tree branches.

