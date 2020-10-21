Gambia: Notes From the Cuban National Anthem Resound in the Gambia

opinion

Banjul, Oct 20.- The notes of the National Anthem of Cuba resounded this Tuesday throughout the Gambian geography when they were sung by the members of the Medical Brigade (BMC), on the occasion of this October 20 of the Culture Day in the largest of The Antilles.

Before beginning their sacred missions to heal and save lives in different regions of this West African country, health professionals sang, at 08:00 local hours, "La Bayamesa."

Thus they reiterated the sovereign and rebellious spirit of the Cubans, a legacy transmitted from generation to generation, after a day like today, but in 1868, the notes and lyrics of "La Bayamesa" were heard for the first time on the Caribbean island, after the Cry of Independence of the Father of the Nation, Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, on October 10 of that same year.

Members of the BMC in Gambia also chanted the internationally famous Guantanamera, another musical symbol of the Antillean nation.

Also, on October 20, the main radio and television network of this African State, GRTS, broadcast the first part of an interview with the collaborator and teacher María Inés Álvarez Garay, on its stellar nightly newscast, for the celebration of the Cuban Culture Day.

For his part, the president of the Gambia-Cuba Friendship Association, Joseph Modou-Peh Grant, sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the national day, and reiterated his organization's rejection of the cruel and prolonged blockade imposed by the United States on the island.

Similarly, authorities and friends of this sister nation sent, via WhatsApp, to the Cuban embassy in Banjul, texts of congratulations for the celebration of the National Culture Day of the largest of the Antilles.