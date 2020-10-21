South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Invites Public Comment On Council Members of the National Film and Video Foundation

press release

Submission of the Short List of Names for Public Comments on Candidates to Serve on the Council of the National Film and Video Foundation 2020

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa hereby invites members of the general public to comment on the short list of names to be considered to serve as Council members of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) in terms of the National Film and Video Foundation Act, 1997 (Act No. 73 of 1997).

Section 6 (1) of the NFVF Act, Act No.73 of 1997, stipulates that 'The Foundation shall act through a council consisting of no fewer than nine (9) and no more than fourteen (14) Council members. Section 6 (2) (a) of the same Act says 'the members shall be appointed by the Minister from a short list of no more than 22 names'.

Below are 22 short list of names out of an interview process which took place on 6-9 October 2020. These names are presented by the appointed Independent Panel conducted the interviews to the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture for consideration of new NFVF Council appointment.

Section 6 (2) (d) of the same Act stipulates that, any member of the public may object in writing to the short list nomination of any person.

Anyone wishing to comment may do so by submitting the following:

A written letter containing full names and contact details of the writer.

The letter must provide reasons for objection with supporting documents.

Certified copy of the writer's Identity Document

Comments must be addressed to the Director-General of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, for the attention of Ms Lindeka Moeng: sent via email to: lindekam@dsac.gov.za

Closing date: 21 October 2020. No late comments will be considered.

Short list nomination Of Candidates To Serve As Members On The National Film and Video Foundation