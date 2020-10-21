South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Calls for Nominations of Candidates to Serve On the Council of the National Arts Council

19 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa hereby invites members of the arts fraternity and the general public to nominate persons to serve as Council members of the National Arts Council (NAC) in terms of the National Arts Council Act, 1997 (Act No. 56 of 1997).

Nominated candidates should possess special knowledge and experience in the field of Arts. Nominees who possess other skills which are not directly related to Arts but could be beneficial to the Council, for example, managerial, finance, human resources and legal will be considered. Candidates must be willing to render community service.

Anyone wishing to nominate a person for possible appointment to the Council of the NAC should submit the following:

A nomination letter containing full names and all contact details of the nominee. The letter must also provide reasons for the nomination and explaining suitability for appointment;

A statement / letter signed by the nominee, in which he or she agrees to the nomination;

Recently updated curriculum vitae of the nominee, including three (3) contactable references; and

Certified copies of the nominee Identity Document as well as educational qualifications.

No nomination will be considered unless all of the above are included. Correspondence will only be entered into with shortlisted candidates. The names of the nominees, including the dates, time and venue of the interviews as well as the final list of appointed candidates will be published on the websites of the National Arts Council and Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to enable members of the public to participate in the appointment process as required by the Act.

Nominations must be addressed to the Director-General of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, for the attention of Ms Lindeka Moeng: Private Bag X897, PRETORIA, 0001 or sent via email to: lindekam@dsac.gov.za

