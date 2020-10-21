South Africa: Senekal - Legal Teams Bang Heads Over Bail for Murder Accused

analysis

A magistrate rules on Thursday whether to grant bail to two men accused in the Senekal farm killing of Brendin Horner. The prosecution's call for bail to be denied, because the accused walking free will spark civil unrest, has been vigorously opposed by defence lawyers.

Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, arraigned for the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner, made a second appearance at the Senekal Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The two applicants' legal representatives tore into the investigating officer Gerhardus Myburgh's case as details of their arrest at a tavern unravelled and allegations of death threats to witnesses were made.

Murder suspect Sekola Matlaletsa consults with his legal representative ahead of the bail application at the Senekal Magistrates Court. on Tuesday. Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed. Murder suspect Sekwetje Mahlamba enters the Senekal Magistrates' Court.. Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed.

Machini Motloung, Matlaletsa's legal representative, told the court the policeman's evidence in the case was full of discrepancies.

"His (Myburgh's) main argument is that the release of the applicants will lead to public violence and unrest," said Motloung, dismissing any such possibility. The attorney also said nothing presented to the court by the police connected his client to...