South Africa: Senekal - Legal Teams Bang Heads Over Bail for Murder Accused

21 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C Simelane and Shiraaz Mohamed

A magistrate rules on Thursday whether to grant bail to two men accused in the Senekal farm killing of Brendin Horner. The prosecution's call for bail to be denied, because the accused walking free will spark civil unrest, has been vigorously opposed by defence lawyers.

Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, and Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, arraigned for the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner, made a second appearance at the Senekal Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The two applicants' legal representatives tore into the investigating officer Gerhardus Myburgh's case as details of their arrest at a tavern unravelled and allegations of death threats to witnesses were made.

Murder suspect Sekola Matlaletsa consults with his legal representative ahead of the bail application at the Senekal Magistrates Court. on Tuesday. Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed. Murder suspect Sekwetje Mahlamba enters the Senekal Magistrates' Court.. Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed.

Machini Motloung, Matlaletsa's legal representative, told the court the policeman's evidence in the case was full of discrepancies.

"His (Myburgh's) main argument is that the release of the applicants will lead to public violence and unrest," said Motloung, dismissing any such possibility. The attorney also said nothing presented to the court by the police connected his client to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.