South Africa: MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube Assigns Environmentalists to Work With Transnet Theft Incident

20 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Urgent media Statement by the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube

I have assigned a team of environmentalists from my department to work with Transnet following a pipeline theft incident that resulted in the spillage of crude oil in the Bellair Area, in Durban.

As the department, we wish to indicate that at this stage, we are working with all role-players to implement spill containment measures to prevent damage to the environment.

It is for these reasons that I have undertaken to visit the Umbilo River and all other affected areas in Bellair to assess the damage to the environment.

I will ensure that all spheres of government work in an integrated manner in order to strengthen measures undertaken by Transnet as part of cleaning and rehabilitating the source of the spillage and the harbour.

Critically, we are calling upon communities to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who are responsible for vandalizing Transnet Pipelines are brought to book.

I have been informed by Transnet that they have recorded over 80 incidents of fuel theft and incidents of attempted theft. They have also recorded cases of tampering with pipeline infrastructure with the intention to steal fuel.

As it has been pointed out in various platforms, Transnet operates and maintains a network of 3800 km of high-pressure petroleum and gas pipelines from Durban to Gauteng across five provinces.

We have a responsibility as the people of this province to ensure that we protect this valuable infrastructure which is critical for our economy.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.