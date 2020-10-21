South Africa: KZN Commissioner Vows to Root Out Rogue Cops

21 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, has vowed to root out criminal elements soiling the badge in the province.

This comes after detectives from the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit this week arrested five police for allegedly kidnapping a complainant in June.

In a statement, provincial police said: "It is alleged that on 16 June 2020 at 11:15, the complainant was walking on Park Station Road in Kenville, when he was stopped by the police officers who searched him, and took cash and cigarettes from his vehicle."

He was allegedly then kidnapped and taken to his house, where the suspects removed more cigarettes and cash.

"The police officers also took him to the station, where he was charged for violating COVID-19 regulations. The case against him was not placed on the roll.

"The complainant reported the matter to the police and charges of theft, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice were opened for investigating at Greenwood Park SAPS."

It was also established that police officers did not enter all the exhibits in the register.

The five, aged between 30 and 35, on Tuesday appeared before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

"Four suspects were granted bail of R3 000 and the matter was remanded to 7 December 2020. The fifth suspect was remanded in custody until 3 November 2020 due to the pending case against him for similar offence," said the KZN SAPS.

Jula said they were on a mission to "root out all rotten apples hiding behind the SAPS badge while committing crimes".

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

