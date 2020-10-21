South Africa: Lions Covid-19 Positives a Reality Check for Sport

analysis

Sport events may be back on fields, in rings and arenas, and on tracks around the world, but Covid-19 remains a threat despite the feeling of relative normality.

Four Lions rugby players returned positive Covid-19 tests on Wednesday, which is a concern but not unexpected if global trends are anything to go by.

The four players are asymptomatic and it seems the spread has been contained within a small group - for now. Tests for the rest of the squad were negative.

The Lions played against the Stormers in a Super Rugby Unlocked match last week and, as of Wednesday, there was no word of any Stormers squad members returning positive tests.

Though the flare-up seems to have been contained, it is a shot across the bows of anyone becoming complacent. It's also a reminder that events and tournaments could be cancelled again if the pandemic scales up.

Covid-19 has created thousands of unprecedented scenarios in all spheres of life and sports events have not been spared. In a year that has seen the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed, leagues cancelled and rescheduled and fans forced to stay away from stadiums, the global sports industry can ill afford another six months...