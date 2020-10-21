South Africa: In Court for Fraud - Churchgoers Show Support for Arrested 'Prophet' Shepherd Bushiri and Wife Mary

analysis

Months ago, Enlightened Christian Gathering leader 'prophet' Shepherd Bushiri was mocked for his prophecy that 2020 would be a 'great year'. Bushiri and his wife Mary appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges related to fraud and money laundering worth R102-million on Wednesday, the couple's second court appearance in two weeks.

In an interview published on Enlightened Christian Gathering's (ECG) website, church leader Shepherd Bushiri says men of God "who have been blessed with a fortune" are often vilified "but, if you read the Bible, you will note that men of God were rich".

Bushiri, 37, and his wife Mary, 39, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud and money laundering worth R102-million on Wednesday after they were arrested by the Hawks the previous day.

Hundreds of churchgoers were reported to have gathered outside the court to support the controversial "prophet", whom they call "Major One" or "Papa".

Bushiri has been referred to as one of the richest religious leaders on the continent, worth an estimated $150-million, and is often pictured with his private jet or luxury vehicles. ECG operates in multiple African countries, with 110 branches and a million worshippers in South Africa, Bushiri said...