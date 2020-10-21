Mozambique: Three More Covid-19 Deaths Reported

21 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced three further deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, two of the latest victims were Mozambican men aged 49 and 74, while the third was a 70 year old Mozambican woman.

All three were hospitalised in Maputo city. The two men were diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 10 and 11 October. Their condition did not improve, and they died on Sunday and Monday. The woman was diagnosed on Sunday and died on Tuesday.

These three fatalities bring the total death toll from Covid-19 in Mozambique to 78.

The Ministry release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 168,971 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,155 of them in the previous 24 hours.

All the tests were administered in public facilities. Of the samples tested, 807 were from Maputo city, 149 from Maputo province, 88 from Zambezia, 32 from Inhambane, 28 from Tete, 25 from Manica, 15 from Zambezia, 10 from Gaza and one from Sofala.

1,045 of the tests gave negative results and 110 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with the disease in Mozambique to 11,190.

Of the new cases, 110 are Mozambicans and one is Portuguese. The vast majority of the cases are from Maputo city (70) and Maputo province (31). There were also six cases from Zambezia, two from Gaza and one from Tete.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised in isolation wards has now risen to 49 (46 in Maputo city, one in Matola, one in Nampula and one in Tete).

The Ministry also reported that, in the same 24 hour period, a further 171 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (166 in Maputo city, four in Inhambane and one in Zambezia. The total number of recoveries now stands at 9,007 (80.5 per cent of all positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique).

The number of active cases of Covid-19 is now 2,101. As of Tuesday, their geographical distribution was as follows: Maputo city, 1,467; Maputo province, 274; Sofala, 110; Niassa, 74; Cabo Delgado, 49; Tete, 34; Zambezia, 27; Gaza, 24; Nampula, 16; Inhambane, 15, Manica, 11.

Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique.

