South Africa: SAPS Strongly Condemns Vandalism in Butterworth

press release

The acts of vandalism and malicious damage to police vehicles where two police vehicles were damaged and vandalised by protestors during a protest in Mcubakazi Township, near Butterworth have been strongly condemned.

It is alleged that protestors pelted police vehicles with stones near Roma Junction, Mcubakazi Township. The violent incident started in the morning of Wednesday, 21 October 2020 at about 09:00 when the protestors closed and blocked access roads in parts of Butterworth Townships while most businesses in town were closed amid fears of looting.

A total of 11 persons of interest have been taken in for questioning and this will ascertain who could be linked to the vandalism.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga strongly condemned the acts of vandalism and damage to property. "We cannot allow people to vandalise and damage police resources when they are not satisfied with the services rendered by the municipality or any disagreements and/or reasons they have," she said earlier today.