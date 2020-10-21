South Africa: Armed Robber Sentenced to 15 Years Direct Imprisonment

press release

Northern Cape — Kabelo Lechoene (29), was convicted and sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition by Kathu Regional court on Tuesday, 20 October 2020.

Two armed men were arrested on 09 November 2019 shortly after an employee from PEP stores, on her way to deposit money at ABSA bank and she was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money at Kathu mall. The two accused were arrested by Kathu SAPS and Rhino Security officers.

The matter was then referred to Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further investigation. The duo have since remained in custody after no successful bail. The matter against the second accused Baatlhodi Mabale (27), is postponed to 16 November 2020 for arrangement of a trial date.