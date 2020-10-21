South Africa: Over R8 Million Worth of Abalone Seized in Cape Town

press release

Western Cape — The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team together with Crime Intelligence Unit and officials from Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) continues to dismantle the mushrooming illegal abalone facilities in Cape Town.

The joint team conducted a search and seizure operation where they uncovered an illegal abalone facility in Manhattan Street, Airport Industria yesterday, 20 October 2020.

They found about 40 bags of dried abalone worth an estimated street value of more than R8 million.

No one was found at the storage facility during the time of the seizure and the arrest is imminent, pending the ongoing investigation.