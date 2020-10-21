South Africa: Another Big Drugs Bust

21 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Wednesday, 21 0ctober 2020, in the early morning hours, information was followed up by members of Calvinia SAPS and Crime intelligence Unit about a person who will be transporting drugs to Calvinia.

The members apprehended a 35- year-old man and seized 1000 mandrax tablets and 360grams of tik with an estimated street value of R230 000.00

The suspect was arrested and a case of dealing in drugs was opened.

The suspect will soon appear at Calvinia Magistrate's Court. The investigation continues.

Lt Col Vincent Van Wyk applauded the members for the good work.

