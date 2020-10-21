Morocco: 2021 Appropriation Bill Banks On Net Ordinary Revenues of 236.9 Bln Mad, Up 6.5 Percent

Rabat — The 2021 Appropriation Bill banks on net ordinary revenues of nearly 236.9 billion dirhams, up 6.5% compared to the forecasts of the amending Appropriation Bill of 2020, taking into account the revenues generated by "innovative" mechanisms in terms of financing public investments of nearly 14 billion MAD, according to the Economic and Financial Report accompanying the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

These revenues do not take into account the share of value added tax (VAT) paid to local authorities and revenues from Treasury special accounts (CST), the report said.

Tax revenues should increase by 5.2% to 195.6 billion dirhams compared to the forecasts of the amending Appropriation Bill-2020, said the same source, noting that this evolution would result from the increase in indirect taxes, customs duties and taxes on registration and stamp, despite the decline in direct tax revenues.

Non-tax revenues stood at nearly 38 billion dirhams in 2021, a net increase of 12.9% compared to the forecasts of the amending Appropriation Bill-2020, taking into account the revenues that would be generated by the new funding mechanisms for public investments. For their part, privatization receipts would stand at 4 billion dirhams.

In addition, the 2021 Appropriation Bill set the overall amount of expenditure (including state services managed independently SEGMA and CST) at 308 billion MAD, up 0.9%, compared to the forecasts of the amending Appropriation Bill-2020.

Reduced to gross domestic product (GDP), this expenditure would stand at 26.8%, said the report, noting that ordinary expenditure is estimated at nearly 246.9 billion dirhams in 2021 (+4% compared to the amending Appropriation Bill-2020), thus representing 21.5% of GDP.

As for expenditure of goods and services, they would reach nearly 205.7 billion dirhams, an increase of 4.3% compared to the amending Appropriation Bill-2020, and the wage bill 139.9 billion dirhams, an addition of 2.9%.

Expenditure for "other goods and services" would amount to nearly 65.85 billion dirhams, a net strengthening of 7.3%.