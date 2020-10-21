South Africa: Suspect in Court for Attempted Murder of Police Officer

21 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Mpumalanga — A 25-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Witbank Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 21 October 2020 in connection with an attempted murder case of a police officer who was shot and wounded in Witbank during June 2020.

On Tuesday, 20 October 2020 information was received by members of the tracking team based in Witbank about a suspect who was sought by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation Team. The team followed up on the information which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunitions after investigations linked him to an incident on 22 June 2020, wherein a police officer was shot and wounded after stopping a suspicious vehicle that was carrying suspected stolen copper cables.

It is alleged that three unknown men ambushed Constable Magagula and robbed him of his service pistol before they fled the scene leaving the injured Constable on the scene. The investigation has since linked the arrested suspect to many other serious and violent crimes that includes car hijackings and robberies with aggravating circumstances.

Investigations are continuing and more arrests are eminent.

