South Africa: Hawks Nab Suspect for Fraud

21 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Northern Cape — Alfred Ndlovu (52), appeared briefly at Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 for fraud and Contravention of Identification Act.

The arrest emanates from the previous case whereby the suspect allegedly defrauded Ga-Segonyana Municipality of an amount of R2.5million in August 2016.

Further investigations by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team established that the suspect submitted false information whilst applying for identity document and passport. As a result he obtained the identity document and passport through misrepresentation.

Ndlovu is remanded in custody and the case has been postponed to 12 November 2020 for a formal bail application.

