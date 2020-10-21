Mozambique: Mining Companies Suspended Because of Pollution

21 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The authorities in the central Mozambican province of Manica have suspended the operations of two gold mining companies, accused of polluting the river Revue, according to a report by the Portuguese news agency Lusa.

The companies Clean Tech Mining and Gem Resources had been caught dumping effluent from their mines into the river, thus making it impossible for farmers to use the river water for irrigation or for their livestock.

"The areas where they were working have enough space for opening tailing ponds and re-using the water", said mining inspector Octavio Semba. But instead they deliberately dumped the effluent into the river.

Semba said the companies did this in the middle of the night, when nobody was watching. The practice "is damaging to the environment", he said, and the authorities do not know how long the companies have been behaving in this way. Semba warned that they could be stripped of their mining licences.

This brings to six the number of mining companies whose activities in Manica have been suspended. Two were suspended in 2017 and another two in 2018. Ten companies are continuing to operate in the same area, while another five suspended their operations because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After activities by the environmental police units, the Manica provincial government, in May 2016, announced that four of six rivers in the province polluted by illegal mining (particularly by the use of mercury) had been cleaned up, and it was determined that they should stay clean.

"We cannot allow practices damaging to the environment, to pollute once again rivers that had been recovered by the environmental police", declared Semba.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.