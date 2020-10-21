South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers On Celebrating 20 Years of Rental Housing Tribunal

press release

The Western Cape Minister of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers says today's 20- year celebration of the Rental Housing Tribunal (RHT) clearly demonstrates the significant role they've played over the years in ensuring that conflict between landlords and tenants are resolved.

Established in 2000 and seeking to harmonise the relationship between landlords and tenants, the RHT team provides a free service to legally resolve disputes that arise between the parties. The Appointed Members are assisted by Support Staff of the Department of Human Settlements. The type of disputes includes, for example:

Failure to refund deposit

Unlawful notice to vacate

Exorbitant increase in rental

Failure to accept notice

Failure to provide municipal services

Failure to pay rental

Failure to do maintenance

Unlawful eviction / illegal lockout

Unlawful seizure of possessions

The Rental Housing Tribunal is a statutory body established in terms of section 7 of the Rental Housing Act 50 of 1999. Per the Act, the tribunal consists of 5 Members, plus 2 Alternate Members, appointed by the Provincial Minister of Human Settlements.

Minister Simmers said: "The RHT must be commended for being steadfast in their mission to assist both landlords and tenants. They serve as an important instrument in resolving matters between landlords and tenants. We cannot pass the opportunity to celebrate what they've achieved over the past 20 years.

We are a Department that believes in incorporating innovation and uitilising the latest technology and for this reason, I'm pleased to inform you today that the very first RHT web and mobile app solution, which forms part of the Western Cape Government (WCG) e-Service Portal has been launched. This solution will enable citizens to register and track a complaint online. Along with this and as we kick-off our 20-year celebration, we are extremely proud and excited to also launch RHT Online to Western Cape residents.

I'd therefore like to encourage all residents, both landlords and tenants who might be in need of the services of the Tribunal, to use it, particularly since it is a free service."

Chairperson of the RHT, Mr Lionel Esterhuizen said: "Going forward the Tribunal wants to expand its services to be more active outside the metropolitan area and among the lower income sector of the rental market."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For the past 20 years, the RHT has assisted over 35 000 tenants and landlords to settle disputes. The growth of cases reported over this period is summarised below:

2001 to 2005 - over 1000 cases

2005 to 2010 - over 5 000

2010 to 2015 - over 14 000

2015 to 2020 - over 16 000

At this stage, the Rental Housing Tribunal can be contacted as follows:

Monday to Friday 08h00 - 16h00

021 483 5020

021 483 0645

021 483 2396

E-mail:

Rht.disputes@westerncape.gov.za

Rht.enquiries@westerncape.gov.za