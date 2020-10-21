South Africa: MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube Assesses Cleaning Up Operations of Crude Oil Spillage, 21 Oct

press release

Urgent media invite by the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube

Today I have briefed the provincial executive council about the containment measures that are being implemented by Transnet, experts and environmentalists following a theft incident that resulted in spillage of crude oil in the Bellair Area, in Durban.

Today, I am scheduled to visit the Durban Canal Harbour to assess the cleaning up operations. The visit will be between 13h00 and 14h30 latest.

We remain encouraged by the sterling efforts of all role-players who are actively involved in the implementation of containment measures aimes at preventing damage to the environment.

I have received calls and messages from Umbilo residents and all other communities who want to be part of the Climate Change Council whose focus is the implementation of the agenda on Climate Change.

We commit to work with all communities to deal with river pollution and all other incidents that threatens our environment.

I am in constant contact with national government whose support is immeasurable.

As indicated yesterday, we I will ensure that all spheres of government work in an integrated manner in order to strengthen measures undertaken by Transnet as part of cleaning and rehabilitating the source of the spillage and the harbour.

We remain concerned about increasing cases that involved the damage of Transnet pipelines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Who is responsible for the extraction of crude oil?

Who is distributing it?

Who is refining it?

Do we have illegal refineries?

Who is selling it?

Who are the buyers?

Is there a syndicate operating in KZN?

We are confident that law enforcement agencies will establish answers to these questions.

In addition, as pointed out last night, we are calling upon communities to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who are responsible for vandalizing Transnet Pipelines are brought to book.

Last night I pointed out that Transnet had recorded over 80 incidents of fuel theft and incidents of attempted theft. They have also recorded cases of tampering with pipeline infrastructure with the intention to steal fuel.

As it has been pointed out in various platforms, Transnet operates and maintains a network of 3800 km of high-pressure petroleum and gas pipelines from Durban to Gauteng across five provinces.

We have a responsibility as the people of this province to ensure that we protect this valuable infrastructure which is critical for our economy.