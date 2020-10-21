Somalia: Nineteen Al-Shabab Fighters Killed in Bay Region

21 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least 19 al-Shabab militants were killed on Tuesday in an operation conducted by the Somali National Army in Bay region.

A statement from the army radio quoting senior military officials noted that the soldiers killed 19 Alshabab fighters and captured two others alive in the operation conducted 11 kilometres from Dinsoor district.

The statement also noted the military destroyed Alshabab hideouts in the area.

Meanwhile, the Somali National Army (SNA) in a joint operation with southwest state army killed two al-Shabab extremists in an operation in Dinsor district in Bay region of Southwest state.

President Farmaajo meets cabinet, lauds PM for inclusive cabinet

President Farmaajo asks Parliament to approve new cabinet

PM Roble names new cabinet, drops key ministers, retains others

Confirming the offensive Dinsoor district Commissioner Abdisalan Haji Sidow Mohamed said the forces seized weapons during the offensive.

The commissioner also thanked the joint forces for beefing up the peace and stability in the area.

Government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab extremists in some regions, but the militants still hold swathes of rural areas in those regions conducting ambushes and planting land mines in the capital and elsewhere.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Can Nigeria Fix the Legacy of Colonial Violence? #EndSARS

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.