Kenya: Ruto Attends MCA's Burial in Eldoret After Skipping Key Bbi Function

Deputy President William Ruto is currently attending the burial of Peter Chomba who until his death was the Member of County Assembly for Huruma Ward, Uasin Gishu County Assembly.

The DP was the notable absentee at Kisii State Lodge earlier in the morning when President Uhuru Kenyatta received the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report from the Yusuf Haji-led team.

The late Chomba died recently from Covid-19 complications. The burial service is ongoing at Huruma grounds in Eldoret town. Thereafter the late Chomba will be laid to rest at Kamukunji Cemetery.

At the BBI function in Kisii, the President arrived in the company of ODM leader Raila Odinga, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Kisii Governor Evans Ongwae.

Other political leaders who attended the event include Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri.

