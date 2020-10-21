Tanzania: Katavi Farmers Pocket 5bn/ - After Sesame Seed Sales

21 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Farmers in Katavi region have been paid 5bn/- this year through the warehouse receipt system immediately after selling 3.2 mil kilos of sesame seed.

This was said by the Regional Commissioner of Katavi Juma Homera while receiving visiting Ministry of Agriculture Permanent secretary, Gerald Kusaya in the area.

However, PS Kusaya encouraged the farmers to do commercial farming to supplement their incomes.

Kusaya said the ministry has established a Mobile Research system aimed at educating Extension Officers and farmers in the country on the best way to do strategic farming including cashew nuts.

