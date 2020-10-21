Tanzania: Land Office Resolves 20yr Old Plot Dispute

Tabora Regional Land office has resolved a land dispute at Bakari Street in Tabora Municipality that had lasted for more than 20 years between the Evangelistic Assemblies of God Church Tanzania (EAGT) and Ms Tamasha Mhanuka.

Ms Tamasha has been in conflict with the Church for the duration, including the institution annexing some of the residents' chunks in five villagers.

The Tabora Regional Land Office team led by Assistant Land Commissioner Jabir Singano visited Ms Tamasha in the area to hand her over the land's certificates, while showing her the boundaries of the plot.

The Head of Land Department in Tabora Municipality, Deo Damian Msilu said the source of the conflict between the two parties was because the area was set apart for public use including religious institutions.

However, Mr Msilu added that Ms Tamasha and the five other residents were supposed to be paid for the value of the land, but since they refused, the Tabora regional land office at the background had to intervene.