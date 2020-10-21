Tanzania: Aims Approves Dodoma Marathon

THE International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) has approved the staging of the forthcoming Dodoma Marathon after inspecting its routes.

The race has been set for November 22 in capital city Dodoma.

Athletics Tanzania (AT) Information Officer Tullo Chambo said that AIMS's official from South Africa, Gavin Wright conducted the inspection of the routes on Monday and approved it, certification of the race will soon be delivered.

"He did his work and gave a green light for the event to be staged as planned. He was grateful for the staging of the race," said Chambo.

However, Tulo said that the race organisers will have to wait for the classification of the race from AIMS.

"The issue of certification is very clear that Dodoma will host the race," "But we need to know which category will AIMS choose to fix this race," he said.

The categorization of the race will mean that it can either be recognized internationally by AIMS for the participants to earn invitations in the other international races.

The race, supported by NBC bank, will attract other runners from the East African countries including a powerhouse Kenya, according to Chambo.

Chambo said AT's officials are in Dodoma to finalize other arrangements.

"We are happy to have hosted Wright here in Dodoma and that we are grateful our local and foreign runners will assemble here for the grueling race," he said.

Chambo said that several foreign runners have shown interest to participate with a big number coming from Kenya and Uganda.

Kenya and Uganda have traditionally been featuring runners in the domestic competitions providing stiff challenge to local runners.

Among highly profiled local runners expected to take part include Alphonce Simbu, who finished fifth at 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games posting 2 hours: 11 minutes and 15 seconds.

He also won Mumbai Marathon Marathon in 2017 after edging out Kenyan Kipkorir to post 2:09.32.

In the same year, Simbu earned a bronze at London Marathon and won accolades in several other international races.

AT and NBC have jointly organized the race, thanks for the regional Dodoma government to give their full support and make it a success.