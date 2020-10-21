Tanzania: Seif - Zanzibar Act-Wazalendo Govt Will Address Starvation

21 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Zanzibar Alliance for Change and Transparency, commonly known as ACT-Wazalendo, presidential candidate, Seif Sharif Hamad has pledged to address the problems of starvation, if he will be elected the Isles Head of State.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Swahili, Maalim Hamad said one of his biggest priorities will be to end the problem of hunger in Zanzibar by providing reliable jobs and considerate salaries to the nationals.

He added it has been important to expose such challenges that people are facing in the party as some constituencies don't have representatives and Members of Parliament from ACT.

Mr Seif before joining ACT political party, was a presidential candidate for Zanzibar in the last five years through Civic United Front political party.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

