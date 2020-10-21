Tanzania: Shein Urges Peace, Political Tolerance

ZANZIBAR President Ali Mohamed Shein led hundreds of Muslims to observe this year's birthday of Prophet Muhammad, urging peace, stability and political tolerance as the country prepares for the General Election.

Some Muslims from opposition parties, including their leaders, joined the government and CCM at Maisara grounds to celebrate the birthday, which is a traditional celebration worldwide.

In Tanzania, this year's celebrations were supposed to be on October 28, 2020, which coincides with the general election.

Other dignitaries who attended the religious event were Union Vice-President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, Zanzibar Second Vice-President Ambassador, Seif Ali Iddi, women leaders and the wives of leaders and CCM Presidential Candidate for Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Saleh Juma from Trustee and Wakfu Commission used the birthday celebration (Maulid) to remind Muslims and other members of the public to uphold moral values and refrain from immorality such as engaging in crime and drug abuse that could lead to moral decadency in society.

He said parents played an important role in inculcating good moral values in their children and that concerted efforts were also required to maintain peace and stability on October 28.

In his speech, Sheikh Juma said: "I advise you (the people) to avoid conflict in the country. It is disappointing that there are some people trying to instill instability. Let us remain united regardless of our religious and political differences."