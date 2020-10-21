Tanzania: JPM - Tanga Water Woes Soon History

21 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President John Magufuli has vowed to end water woes in three districts of Mwanga, Same in Kilimanjaro region and Korogwe in Tanga region as enshrined in Chama Cha Mapinduzi manifesto .

He disclosed that during his rally campaigns in Mwanga district, Kilimanjaro region earlier today, adding that he was irked by the delays in the 262bn/- worth water project implementation that was supposed to be complete in 2017, unfortunately some government officials failed in the exercise.

However, he then pledged to take full responsibilities to ensure that the water project is completed as soon as possible.

Elaborating, he issued a one month notice to officials responsible for the water project to submit to him a plan showing how they will accomplish the task, and if they will fail to submit it on time they will be sacked.

