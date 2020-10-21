Tanzania: CJ Counsels Judges, Magistrates

ZANZIBAR's Chief Justice Omar Othman Makungu has advised judges and magistrates to improve their performance in handling cases, including avoiding unnecessary delays, to maintain public trust in the judiciary system.

Mr Makungu made the call to the lawyers in Pemba Island where he officiated the 'refresher course for judges and magistrates on civil and criminal procedures', insisting on speed, quality, and fairness in handling cases.

"In this refresher course, it is an opportunity to remind ourselves of the need to also change by learning the use of modern technology in court procedures," Mr Makungu said, adding that people need justice without delays.

The Isles CJ reminded judges, magistrates, and Court staff that their primary role of the court was to deliver justice, thus, the course was important in helping them fulfil their responsibility in providing justice.

Mr Makungu thanked facilitators and UNDP for supporting the short training aimed at preparing judges and magistrates to hear cases professionally, timely, transparently and fairly in delivering justice.

"Let us work together in overcoming challenges hampering smooth delivery of justice in our country," the CJ said adding that Judges, magistrates, and Courts Staff must be conversant with the modern world and the importance of 'induction Course' for new staff.

He said the refresher course was also important in reminding them on the best way to handle the expected election petitions, as the facilitator- retired Judge of the Court of Appeal John Mroso pointed out the training is timely for the lawyers at this time of election.

Participant Judge Fatma Mahmoud said the refresher training was important for them, urging members of the public to seek justice in Courts, while coordinator of the training from UNDP Ms Salma Ali Hassan said "This gathering is not only to empower judges and magistrates to perform well, but also help them delivery justice without delays."