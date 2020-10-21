Nigeria: UN Chief Calls for End to Reported Police Brutality in Nigeria

21 October 2020
UN News Service

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was closely following recent developments across Nigeria, in the wake of reports that protesters had been shot dead and wounded, and called for "an end to reported police brutality and abuses."

António Guterres said in a statement issued by his Spokesperson, that he condemned "the violent escalation on 20 October in Lagos which resulted in multiple deaths and caused many injuries."

According to witnesses, Nigerian security forces opened fire on Tuesday night in Africa's largest city, as protests continued over a new-disbanded and discredited police unit, known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or Sars.

The Government has pledged to carry out further police reforms, and improve police accountability.

A curfew has been imposed on Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, with reports that tensions continued into Wednesday, with police across the city firing shots in the air, in an effort to disperse protesters who were defying the order to stay off the streets.

The UN chief expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Act with 'maximum restraint', demonstrate peacefully

He called on Nigerian authorities "to investigate these incidents and hold the perpetrators accountable."

Mr. Guterres also urged security forces "to act at all times with maximum restraint while calling on protestors to demonstrate peacefully and to refrain from violence."

"The Secretary-General encourages the authorities to swiftly explore avenues to de-escalate the situation", the statement continued. "He reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to support national efforts towards finding a solution."

Copyright © 2020 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

