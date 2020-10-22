Nigeria/Ghana: Nigeria to Face Ghana, Cote d' Ivoire in U-17, U-20 Qualifiers

The Nigeria U-20 and U-17 boys' team would have to be at their very best if their dreams of playing in next year's youth continental championships are to be realised.

Both Nigerian teams have been presented with seemingly tough routes in the race for qualification.

At the draws conducted Tuesday, seven-time African champions, Flying Eagles of Nigeria were placed in the same Group B as Ghana's Black Satellites and the Junior Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire for the WAFU B U-20 tournament taking place in the Republic of Togo from November 18 to December 2.

Hosts Togo, Niger Republic, Benin Republic, and Burkina Faso will battle it out in Group A of the tournament, from which the top team will qualify to represent the zone at the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations that will be held in Mauritania.

Also yesterday, WAFU B secretariat made the draw for the WAFU B U17 tournament holding in the Benin Republic in December.

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets, champions of Africa in 2001 and 2007, and five-time world champions, will contend with the Black Starlets of Ghana and the Baby Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire also in Group B. The tournament holds December 5 to 20.

Group A has hosts Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and Togo. The winner of the tournament will represent the zone at the 2021 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations that will take place in Morocco in the month of March.

Recently, the Nigeria Football Federation announced the duo of Fatai Amoo and Ladan Bosso as head coaches for the U-17 and U-20 teams respectively.

While the duo cannot be referred to as popular choices among the fans, they have the opportunity to prove their critics wrong by first qualifying for the continental championships before seeking glory on the international stage.