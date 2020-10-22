Nigeria: #EndSARS - As Crisis Worsens, NECO Postpones More Examinations

21 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has again rescheduled more papers due to the crisis emanating from the attacks on #EndSARS protesters.

NECO earlier rescheduled the Computer Studies Practical examination from October 19 to November 16.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, its spokesperson, Azeez Sani, said the council had been constrained by circumstances beyond its control to reschedule papers meant for October 22, 23 and 24.

The affected papers are now scheduled for November 17, 18 and 19.

Mr Sani added that the examination time table for the papers rescheduled will be made available subsequently.

"These changes were due to the security challenges, which led to the imposition of curfew and closure of schools by some state governments, in order to safeguard lives and properties. In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country," he said.

The council, however, said it hoped that the examinations will continue on October 27, 2020.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on the protest since it began about a fortnight ago. This newspaper reported how protesters have staged peaceful demonstrations in major Nigerian cities, demanding for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police.

The protest led to the disbandment of SARS and its replacement with Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) squad. The federal government also promised to implement other demands of the protesters.

However, the protests still continued in major cities like Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja with hoodlums and security officials attacking the protesters in some of the cities.

The hoodlums broke into the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) facility in Benin, resulting in the escape of several inmates. Also, police stations were razed by the thugs in Lagos and Ibadan, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

These pockets of violence resulted in the declaration of curfew by some state governhe Edo, Lagos, Ekiti and Osun governments.

Despite the shootings of protesters in Lagos and other parts of the country, many have remained defiant, promising not to stop the demonstrations until all demands are met.

