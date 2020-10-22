Kenya: Young Businessman Wins in Betway Kenya's for the Fans Promotion

Nairobi — Businessman Matthew Wachira is the new winner of the Betway Kenya's for the Fans promotion, taking home a brand new 43" flat screen TV with DSTV subscription for a year.

Matthew, 30, who deals with ex- UK products, has been a fan of Betway live games and as a result, drawn to the promo in a bid to try his luck.

"I am very happy about my win. I have been betting with Betway for a long time. They offer great gaming products to their customers and their site is also very easy to navigate, which makes the gaming experience even more pleasant. I encourage others to try their luck too as we enjoy sport," said Matthew.

The Betway for the Fans promo saw customers bet Sh100 or more on any sport to go into the draw for a chance to win 1 of 30,000 cash and Free Bet prizes.

Punters also went into the weekly draw to win a Samsung Galaxy A30 smartphone, and the grand prize of a brand new 43" flat screen TV with DSTV subscription for a year. Each bet placed earned players another entry into the daily, weekly and grand prize draws.

"We congratulate Matthew and all our daily and weekly winners for this promo. We thank them for choosing Betway as their gaming platform of choice. As a brand, we endeavour to give our customers the best gaming experience through our various gaming products," said Betway Public Relations Executive Karen Njerenga.

As one of the most popular sports betting brands in the country, Betway Kenya has continued to offer its punters exciting opportunities to play and win with products such as eSports and casino.

Sports punters also have a chance to create a soccer bet of their choice with the Build-a-bet feature or try their luck with 4 to Score by picking the first four goalscorers in four selected matches each week.