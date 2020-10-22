Kenya: BBI Wants County Revenue Allocation Increased to 35%

Nairobi — County Governments will receive increased revenue allocation from the national government if recommendations made in the final Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report are adopted.

The BBI report by the Senator Yusuf Haji-led Task Force wants the County Revenue allocation increased from the current 15 percent of the national share to 35 percent.

The Committee further proposes that transfer of functions from the National Government to Counties including restructuring and winding up of Parastatals that is carried out by the National Government be completed.

If the proposal is adopted at the upcoming referendum, then Counties will receive more money on top of the Sh316.5 billion they have received in the last financial years thus enhancing service delivery.

The report handed to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga acknowledged the need to strengthen devolution.

It also calls for entrenched oversight mechanisms to check corruption at the devolved units, at a time several Governors are barred from accessing office after facing corruption charges.

They include Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Samburu's Moses Lenolkul, Thara Nithi's Muthomi Njuki, Migori's Okoth Obado, and Garissa Governor Ali Korane among others.

County Chiefs have in many occasions called for increased funding to counties from the current Sh316.5 billion shareable revenue saying that with more funding, service delivery will be more efficient and smooth at the devolved units.

Kenyatta and his handshake partner Odinga received the much-awaited BBI report on Wednesday with far-reaching recommendations that include the creation of the Prime Minister's position.

This is the main recommendation in the report that is likely to dominate the political arena fuelled by the apparent differences pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga on one side and Deputy President William Ruto on the other.

Ruto did not attend the launch that took place at the Kisii State Lodge, a day after he called for a national conversation on the contents of the report.

"The BBI report is not about creating a Prime Minister's position or president for anyone," said President Kenyatta when he received the report in Kisii State Lodge on Wednesday, "this report is about Kenyans."

Odinga too appeared to defend the proposal in the report saying, "this report and recommendations in it are not about Uhuru Kenyatta or myself."