Kenya: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Governor Kingi for Skipping Court to Testify in Sh30 Million Extortion Case

22 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The anti-corruption court has issued a warrant of arrest against Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi for failing to attend a session to testify in a criminal case where four businessmen are charged with attempting to extort Sh30 million from him.

Senior Principal Magistrate Eunice Nyutu of Milimani Anti-Corruption Court also issued an arrest warrant against one Ahmed Ibrahim who is also a prosecution witness in the case after failing to appear in court.

She wants police to arrest the two and present them in court on Thursday for further direction.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, a senior state prosecutor applied for the arrest warrants against the two, saying that they were not present in court to testify in the case against the four accused persons George Ngugi, Abdul Aziz Alim, Moses Musee Maluki and Noah Akala Aduwo.

The accused persons who are Mombasa traders have since denied extortion charges against them.

They are said of having introduced themselves as investigators from the Ethnic and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and that they were investigating a corruption case against Kingi at Kilifi county.

The prosecution told the court that the case had been adjourned several times because of Kingi who is a complainant failing to appear for the hearing, causing the delay of the proceedings.

All the accused persons are each out on a cash bail of Sh 600,000 pending hearing and determination of the case.

The four are charged with extorting Sh30 Million from Kingi alleging they were investigating him over corruption.

The offence was committed on June 20, 2018 at Gracia Hotel in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

