Nigeria: Army Arrests Soldier Who Asked Colleagues Not to Shoot At Protesters

The Nigerian Army has announced the arrest of Lance Corporal Harrison Friday, who had gone on social media to advise his colleagues not to attack #EndSARS protesters.

In the video uploaded last week, the soldier, who was wearing a mask, had asked his colleagues to understand that the protesters were fighting for a better Nigeria and must be supported by all Nigerians, including the military

He had said: "The fight the civilians are fighting is our fight; do not let them (the Nigerian government) use us."

However, the army announced on Twitter that the corporal had been arrested for cybercrime.

It tweeted: "The hooded soldier hiding behind the mask to commit cybercrimes has been apprehended in the ongoing cyber operations in support of crocodile smile. Rest assured cybercriminals have no hiding place."

Soldiers attached to the 81 Division had been accused of killing protesters at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday night, an allegation the army has denied.