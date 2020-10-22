Nigeria: #EndSARS Protest - Senate Begs Nigerian Leaders to Help Quell Crisis

Premium Times
#EndSARS protesters at the State House in Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday, October 9, 2020.
21 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The Senate has pleaded with religious , political, ethnic leaders in Nigeria and across regional divide to help stop the on going protests across the country by the youths who are expressing anger against the activities of the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and bad governance.

The Senate while expressing worry by the crisis bedeviling the country from the seemingly unending #EndSARs protests in many parts of the country, said that what started as a very legitimate peaceful protests on equally legitimate demands, has turned violent and completely hijacked by those who do not know what the #EndSARS Protesters came out for in the first place .

Speaking yesterday in Abuja when he had a marathon meeting with the Inspector General of Police , Mohammad Adamu and Director General of the Department of State Services , Yusuf Magaji Bichi, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said that the intervention of leaders at all levels in putting a stop to the protests has become very imperative.

Lawan who had meeting with the security chiefs along with the entire leadership of the Senate, said, "The time has come for the hijacked protests to stop , requiring intervention of leaders at all levels across the country regardless of religious , ethinic , political etc , differences.

" Those who started the protests are no doubt, Patriots , the very reason the Senate in its first resolution on it two weeks ago , supported them and called on the Federal government to accede to their five - point demand.

" Also at that time , President Muhamnadu Buhari also responded well by not only endorsing the disbandment of Special Anti Robbery Squad ( SARS) but declaring that holistic reform would be carried out in the Police.

" Our appeal to Nigerians at this time , particularly leaders , is to join government in bringing an end to the now hijacked protests , for government to address the issues raised before violence set in."

The President of the Senate who noted that Nigerians should not allow themselves to be taken in the wrong direction as being witnessed in some states of the federation, said, " The Senate at any time , supports legitimate and peaceful protests by any Nigerian or group of Nigerians but not in support of any violent protest", he stressed.

The IGP however declined speaking with journalists when approached for comments on situations on ground.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.