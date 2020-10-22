Kenya: Petitions on Maraga's Advice for Parliament Dissolution Set for November 25

22 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The Constitutional Petitions challenging Chief Justice David Maraga's advisory to President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failing to enact laws on the two-thirds Gender rule will be heard from November 25.

Justice James Makau issued the directions on Wednesday when the matters came up for mention.

The judge said all issues pertaining to consolidation of the petitions and the manner in which parties want the hearing to be conducted shall be canvassed on that date before the full bench comprising Justice George Odunga, Pauline Nyamweya, Anthony Ndungu, Lydia Achode and James Makau.

However, some parties in the petitions have suggested that the matters be heard in an open court but the Attorney General through senior state counsel Emmanuel Benta oppossed the application, citing COVID-19 measures.

The CJ has appointed senior counsel James Oduol to represent him during the hearing of the petitions.

Other matters to be canvassed before the hearing, will include applications by some petitioners opposed to the appointment of the bench and applications by the Law Society of Kenya, Federation of Women lawyers and Kenya Human Rights Commission seeking to be enjoined as interested parties.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Several Deaths as Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. To Take Sudan Off Blacklist in Exchange for U.S.$335 Million

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.