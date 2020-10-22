Kenya: Welcome Back - Jacob Mulee Returns as Harambee Stars Coach

21 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has made a comeback as coach of Harambee Stars after a decade. Mulee was unveiled on Wednesday by FKF president Nick Mwendwa at the Safari Park hotel, Nairobi.

Mwendwa said 'Ghost', who has been handed a three-year deal, is the right man to take Kenya to a first ever World Cup.

He will be assisted by Musa Otieno with Haggai Azande primed for the goalkeeping coach role.

Mulee replaces Francis Kimanzi and is now tasked to mastermind the team qualification to both the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Mwendwa refused to discuss why Kimanzi was fired.

"I now have a new wife. Please don't ask me what happened to the other one," said Mwendwa in a bullish tone.

Mulee suggested his spell outside competitive coaching has not affected his capabilities.

Once a driver always a driver. There's a time we drove manual cars. Now we are driving automated ones. I watched the team against Togo and Zambia and there is no need to change a winning side. Kenyans will judge me against Comoros," he said.

It will be the fifth time in 17 years Mulee is coaching the national team.

His best stint as Harambee Stars coach was between 2003-2004 when he won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title and led the team to qualify for the 2004 Africa Nations Cup finals in Tunisia.

His worst has to be in 2010 when Kenya lost to Malawi, Uganda and Ethiopia at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Tanzania.

