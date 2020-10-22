Tanzania: NEC Extends Poll Agents Swearing-in Period By Two Days

21 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's National Electoral Commission (NEC) has announced an extension of the swearing-in of poll agents by two days until October 23.

Director of Elections Dr Wilson Mahera announced the decision on Wednesday October 21, at a meeting involving NEC officials.

Mahera said the move was taken in view of the fact that some areas have a challenge to be easily accessible for geographical reasons.

He said the situation had made it difficult for election officials to reach out to the agents and swear them in accordance to the law.

Dr Mahera explained that in addition to the extension, the parties must send a list of agents and arrange them in the centers along with their address and telephone numbers.

The extension comes on the first day of the swearing-in of agents, where there were occasional complaints from some political parties, with some calling for more time for the exercise.

Hananasifu ward candidate for Chadema ticket Ray Kimbita said that in the previous years, election agents were being sworn in at the ward executive offices unlike this year's procedure.

"There are sixteen parties participating in the election. The act of gathering agents in one place is causing confusion and it was abrupt information. This is poor planning by the commission," said Kimbita.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

