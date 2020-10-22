Tanzania: Atcl, Airtel Money Ink Ticket Purchasing Deal

Dar es Salaam — You can now buy your Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) ticket via Airtel Money, thanks to a partnership deal between the national carrier and Airtel Tanzania.

ATCL currently has several local destinations and six international destinations from Dar es Salaam to Entebbe in Uganda, Harare, in Zimbabwe, Lusaka in Zambia, Hahaya in The Comoros and Mumbai in India.

Plans are afoot to start flying to Guangzhou in China before the end of the year.

"We have integrated the Airtel Money system with that of ATCL to enable customers to pay for their air tickets directly through our mobile money platform from a place of their own convenience," the Airtel Money director, Mr Isack Nchunda, said yesterday.

The ticket payments are effected by following the normal Airtel Money menu and upon completion of the payments, a customer will receive a confirmation message for the payment made and an e-ticket to be used on travel date.

According to ATCL's acting director of business development, Edward Nkwabi, the partnership will allow the airline's products to reach all customers through the use of digital platforms.